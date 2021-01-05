Macy’s closing stores for the “right mix”

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Macy’s Inc. announced numerous stores will begin closing immediately. This is part of the realignment the company announced at the beginning of 2020.

“Macy’s, Inc. is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls,” wrote Director of Media Relations Carolyn Ng Cohen in an email.

The company will release the locations of the stores Wednesday.

“These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores,” wrote Cohen.

There are three Macy’s locations in the Columbus area — Easton, Tuttle, and Polaris.

The stores being closed will have clearance sales that will last eight to 12 weeks.

Here is a current list of the types of company’s stores: https://www.macysinc.com/about/store-count-and-square-footage