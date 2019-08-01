Lyft driver shot, killed on 52nd wedding anniversary

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – An Arizona woman is mourning the loss of her husband of 52 years after he was shot and killed while on his shift for Lyft.

“He was my best friend forever,” Frances Treadwell, widow of Harold Treadwell, said. “My soulmate for sure. My lover. He was just the best person ever.”

Harold and Frances were married for 52 years to the day when he was tragically shot and killed on a Phoenix street while working as a driver for Lyft. The couple had talked on the phone just moments before his death.

“He called me, he liked to work nights,” Frances said. “He called me and he said ‘Happy Anniversary and we said we loved each other and he said he was on 32nd and Baseline and he was going to start making his way north.”

Harold loved driving people around. His wife said it was a good way for him to save up extra cash for their trips to the Grand Canyon.

“He’s retired and liked to talk to people, he met a lot of good people, majority” Frances said. “Some were drunk but that’s the nighttime crowd on the weekend, but he was good with them.”

Frances doesn’t know why someone shot her husband that night and Harold didn’t have a passenger in his car at the time.

“The evidence is, there’s just not much to go on,” Frances said. “Who did this and why, it’s just so senseless that this happened to a stranger. I mean, he would never aggravate anybody. He wasn’t a road rage driver or anything. He was like I described him as Santa Claus.”

Right now, her only hope is for someone to come forward with information and pray no one else becomes a victim of her husband’s killer.

“You took my life away, my best friend, my soulmate, my forever person,” Frances said. “And they need to be punished by the law and if you have to live with this guilt the rest of your life, shame on you.”

Lyft released a statement, saying “We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss. Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of Harold Treadwell and all those impacted by this tragedy. We are actively assisting law enforcement and will continue helping in any way we can.”