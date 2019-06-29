Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder who testified before Congress, dies

Luis G. Alvarez, a former New York City detective who testified before Congress earlier this month and pleaded with lawmakers to extend health benefits to police officers, firefighters and others who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, has died.

He was 53.

Alvarez died from complications of colorectal cancer, a disease that had been linked to the three months he had spent at the World Trade Center towers after the terrorist attacks.

His family announced his death on Facebook.

Alvarez received a standing ovation after he appeared earlier this month before Congress and pleaded for Sept. 11 Compensation Funds to be extended to police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers to responded to the terrorist attacks.

He appeared along with Comedian Jon Stewart, who scolded Congress for failing to ensure that a victims’ compensation fund set up after the 9/11 attacks never runs out of money.

A short time after his plea to Congress he entered hospice care after a three year battle with 9/11 related cancer.