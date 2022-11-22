COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus soccer fans can go to Lower.com Field this week to watch a full slate of 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer matches.

Beginning at 8 a.m. every day this week – except Thanksgiving – Lower.com field will offer up The Pub for free, non-ticket watch-party events, that are open to the general public.

The week will be highlighted by Gold Friday on Nov. 25 when the United States play England in their second match of the World Cup. Gold Friday will include the airing of the Qatar-Senegal match in The Pub at 8 a.m., followed by live music on the Plaza stage at 10 a.m., with access to food and beverages in the Pub. The Netherlands-Ecuador match will air at 11 a.m., with the U.S. kicking off at 2 p.m.

The documentary Good Rivals will also be shown to close out Gold Friday.

View the schedule below for this week’s watch-party schedule. Free parking will be available around Astor Park.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Denmark vs. Tunisia – 8 a.m.

Mexico vs. Poland – 11 a.m.

France vs. Australia – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Germany vs. Japan – 8 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica – 11 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24: Thanksgiving – No Watch Parties

Friday, Nov. 25: Gold Friday

Qatar vs. Senegal – 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador – 11 a.m.

England vs. United States – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia – 8 a.m.

France vs. Denmark – 11 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Belgium vs. Morocco – 8 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada – 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany – 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Korea Republic vs. Ghana – 8 a.m.

Brazil vs. Switzerland – 11 a.m.

Portugal vs. Uruguay – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar – 10 a.m.

Ecuador vs. Senegal – 10 a.m.

Wales vs. England – 2 p.m. ET

Iran vs. United States – 2 p.m.