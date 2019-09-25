Looking for tickets to see the Democratic candidates debate in Westerville? Good luck

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) (2nd L) speaks while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and former housing secretary Julian Castro, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) , and former tech executive Andrew Yang listen during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — When the Democratic Party holds its debate at Otterbein University on October 15, tickets will be hard to come by.

Information about tickets is scarce. So far, there are two organizations who say they have a small number of tickets available.

Ohio Democratic Party – The state party says it has a ‘limited allotment’ of tickets available. It has not elaborated on how many tickets are part of that allotment nor on how those tickets will be distributed. Tap this link to sign up for a chance to receive tickets.

– The state party says it has a ‘limited allotment’ of tickets available. It has not elaborated on how many tickets are part of that allotment nor on how those tickets will be distributed. Tap this link to sign up for a chance to receive tickets. Democratic National Committee – The national party is holding a drawing for two people to attend the debate, including airfare and hotel accommodations. Tap this link to enter.

According to the contest’s official rules, a pool of 50 potential winners will be drawn at random. The final winner will be selected based on an ‘appropriate range of views, backgrounds and interests.’

An Otterbein University spokesperson says they do not yet have information on how many tickets will be allotted for students, faculty and staff. The university is planning a watch party in Cowan Hall for students and faculty not able to get tickets.

In past debates, invitations to the debate were sent to state, congressional and high-ranking local Democrat elected officials, the Miami Herald reported. Invitations to past debates have also gone out to major donors.

For everyone not lucky enough to be inside the auditorium, the debate will air live on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage. NBC4 will have pre-debate analysis and live reactions during and after the debate in the NBC4 news app and on nbc4i.com.