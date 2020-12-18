Long-time Franklin County judge dies of COVID-19 complications

Judge Patrick McGrath. Photo: Supremem Court of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Judge Patrick McGrath, who served his community for nearly 50 years, has died from COVID-19 complications.

“What a sad day for both the legal community and our city with the passing of Judge Pat McGrath,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien. “He was a top notch lawyer, a respected trial and appellate judge who loved and served this community for almost 50 years.”

Attorney Bill Creedon said December 17, on social media: “Judge McGrath passed away last night from complications caused by COVID-19.  He was in the hospital for a month.  

“The virus caused so much damage that he couldn’t recover.  A celebration of life is planned for the summer.  He was a mentor and a great friend and I will miss him very much,” said Creedon.

