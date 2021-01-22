Logan pub cited for violating health orders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Shamrock Irish Pub in Logan has been cited by Ohio Liquor Control for violating COVID-19 health orders.

Agents issued the citations after visiting the pub on E. Main St. around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 21.

The report says the bar was open past the 10 p.m. curfew with some 15 patrons drinking inside. Most of the patrons and staff were not wearing masks or social distancing, according to the report.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for review. Owners of the Shamrock Irish Pub face fines and having their liquor permits suspended.

Ohio Liquor Control agents enforce Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. They perform COVID-19 safety checks, as well as liquor license compliance.

