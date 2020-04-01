YMCA lays off 85% of workers to survive COVID-19 crisis

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The YMCA of Central Ohio announced its decision to lay off 85% of its workforce to survive the COVID-19 crisis in a press release Wednesday.

The release says the layoffs include 1,426 part-time and 322 full time. Remaining leadership staff will take a 15% reduction in pay.

President and CEO Tony Collins says they will remain committed to the community, members, families and residents and look forward to serving through centers, programs and camps as soon as possible. 

“The YMCA of Central Ohio has served the community for 164 years and we are positioning the Y to serve for another 164,” Collins said.

