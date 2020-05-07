Local teacher, father of 3 in dire need of a kidney

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Brandon Talley is in dire need of a kidney transplant.

“Eventually, I’ll have to be hospitalized and the doctors will have to take it from there,” Talley said. “Death is for certain. You can’t function without any kidney,”

Talley teaches at Siebert Elementary School and also mentors children a local recreation center.​

“It makes me feel like my life has value,” he said. “Everything that I’ve done was worth it.”

The 41-year-old father of three says he was diagnosed with kidney failure brought on by diabetes five years ago.​

“My development with the disease, just carrying it so long, it wore and tore the kidney in my body,” said Talley. ​​

​His kidneys work at nine percent and dialysis treatments are keeping him alive. A friend posted about Talley’s situation on social media but no one has come forward to help.​ Talley hopes that changes soon for the sake of his life, but if it doesn’t, he wants people to see the bigger picture.​ ​​

“Even if someone can’t help me out personally, look into being an organ donor,” he said. “You can help someone.”