Local shelter in Columbus works to help homeless veterans through tough times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Veterans face a lot of challenges and adjustments when they come home from serving and sadly, many end up facing homelessness but one local organization is working to help them through tough times.

For the last six years, Faith Mission has offered assistance to veterans and their families to keep them off the streets and employed. One veteran credits his success to the people he has met there.

When Dwyane Smith was 18 years old, his father gave him two choices: further his education or join the military.

“He didn’t know that I had already enlisted,” Smith said.

His experiences and memories are all he has to remember that time in his life. A fire recently destroyed his home and belongings. That’s how he ended up at Faith Mission.

He isn’t the only one who needed help. Sue Villilo with faith mission said the shelter for male veterans is nearly always full.

“The need is great,” she said. “We really saw veterans struggling in shelter, feeling like they had maybe different needs than our general shelter population, so we looked for ways to improve service and coordinate better with our local Veterans’ Administration.”

For Smith and many other veterans like him, Faith Mission’s work is pivotal.

“Faith Mission is a life-saver,” Smith said. “They see the need. They recognize the need. And they help.”

