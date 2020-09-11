Local restaurant owners excited for temporary outdoor seating program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More seating is starting to become available at some Columbus restaurants through the city’s temporary outdoor seating pilot program. The program was announced on August 31 and Cara Woodhouse says she was one of the first to apply for her Italian Village restaurant Woodhouse Vegan Cafe.

“I hope everyone realized that we only got a few weeks left so let’s get the show on the road,” she said. “Businesses are not doing what they had projected, so for the city to offer an opportunity for businesses to get a little bit closer to that number is awesome.”

Other cities around the state and the country already had similar programs in place. Depending on what type of outdoor seating an establishment applies for, the application is reviewed by either the Department of Building and Zoning Services or the Department of Public Service. 12 applications have been approved so far between the two departments.

“It’s exciting. If you’ve ever been to Europe and you see how people dine everywhere on the outside, that’s what it’s going to feel like. It’ll be nice,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA).

Right now the pilot program goes through the end of October, and Barker says the ORA will be requesting an extension.

“They need good news. It’s been a long, tough run,” he said. “Really any kind of good news is welcomed. Particularly as we look at winter and they’re nervous about winter. Trying to get as much revenue banked as they possibly can.”

Officials with Zoning and the Department of Public Service say more applications are coming in by the day and they expect more will be approved.