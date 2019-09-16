Local Ninja Warrior athlete trains others to beat obstacles

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — American Ninja Warrior has taken the country and even the world by storm. With crazy obstacles, big wipe outs and major success stories, the show is making a major impact. Locally, we have some athletes who have made multiple appearances on the show, including Michelle Warnky.

There have only been three women ever to hit the City Finals buzzer. One woman did it season 6. Then not again for five years. Michelle was the second woman ever to hit the City finals buzzer. Later than night,Jesse Labreck was the third.

It’s safe to say, Michelle is a true American Ninja Warrior. But it doesn’t come overnight. Michelle trained for years to get to where she is today.

“I think the most important thing is adaptability,” explains Warnky. “You can train five ten different skills but on the course it will feel different.”

The show has transformed the way people look at obstacle course training. It’s not used for not only training for competitions but for fun and fitness.

“Ninja is playing.” says Warnky. “It’s essentially like playing on a playground but it’s a way to get in shape.” Michelle opened her training gym, The Movement Lab Ohio, four years ago and it’s transformed her life here in Ohio. She trains adults and even kids.

“Seeing a kid get something they have been working on is amazing,” she explains. “Once you get that accomplishment it just gives them so much confidence. Its been cool to see kids really flourish in this.”

Michelle has always wanted to help and serve people. She said even though she’s not doing missionary work overseas she knows what she’s doing is making a difference.

“There is always a way to serve people. This gym is a way I can serve people.”