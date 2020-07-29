Zoo’s momma Giraffe still has a leg up on 30-day-old

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Zoo and Botanical Gardens featured the newest member of its family on social media Wednesday.

You can see in the photo the zoo provided, that the calf is barely the height of an adult’s leg.

The reports that “Digi” enjoys spending time with his mom and the rest of the herd. One of its favorite pastime is taking “zoomies” around the giraffe barn and adjacent yard.

The calf is going to be slowly introduced to the rest of the herd as the Animal Care team begins providing them with limited access to the feeding yard.