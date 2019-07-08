Zoombezi Bay offers discount tickets for NBC4 Stuff the Backpack campaign

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– NBC4 and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Zoombezi Bay are partnering to help send kids in Central Ohio back to school with all the supplies they need for the school year.

Wednesday, July 10, you can exchange one new backpack stuffed with supplies and a group of up to 6 people can get into Zoombezi Bay for $10 per person for up to 6 people.

Admission to the water park usually ranges from $24 to $35.

Groups will exchange their new backpack and supplies at the NBC4 tent outside of the main entrance to the Columbus Zoo where they will be given a voucher for reduced admission for July 10th between 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

This year NBC4’s backpack drive will expand from benefiting one district to 25 school districts across Franklin and Licking Counties.

Each year, local teachers spend hundreds of dollars buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed.

If you could like to make a monetary donation to Stuff the Backpack, you can make a secure credit card donation here. All monetary donations are tax deductible, and 100% of donations are given to local students and teachers.

Does your organization want to be involved in NBC4’s Stuff The Backpack 2019? Just email NBC4stuffthebackpack@wcmh.com