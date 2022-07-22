From July 23 to 31, Zoombezi Bay will host holiday activities from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the waterpark staying open until 7 p.m.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Zoombezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is kicking off a nine-day Christmas in July celebration this weekend.

From July 23 to 31, Zoombezi Bay will host holiday activities from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the waterpark staying open until 7 p.m. The week is sponsored by Wendy’s, with guests able to enter prize giveaways.

Activities include meet and greets with Santa and Mrs. Claus, rolling celebration with Zoombezi Bay’s Character Ambassadors, a Club Kringle dance party and games. Guests can also purchased themed treats including peppermint ice cream and frozen hot chocolate, and receive discounts on select retail items.

On July 22 and 29, the Christmas in July celebration will continue until 10 p.m. as part of Zoombezi Bay’s Summer Nights Event. Favorite rides and attractions will be open until 10 p.m., and the Wild Tides Wave Pool will transform at 8 p.m. into an aqua-theater for a showing of “The Santa Clause 2” on July 22 and “Frozen 2” on July 29.

Discounts for Summer Nights are available at the admission gate for guests arriving at 5 p.m.