The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of ZIP codes with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow. ZIP codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#49. 45068 (Waynesville)

– Typical home value: $306,931

— 80.0% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: +41.9%

– 10 year home value change: +56.7%

– Pictured: 6380 Trillium Dr, Wayne Township ($990,000, 7 bedrooms)

#48. 45458 (Centerville)

– Typical home value: $307,900

— 80.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +39.5%

– 10 year home value change: +51.3%

– Pictured: 9300 Ash Hollow Ln, Dayton ($900,000, 6 bedrooms)

#47. 44333 (Fairlawn)

– Typical home value: $311,837

— 82.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +28.6%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 4081 Derrwood Dr, Akron ($2.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 45034 (Kings Mills)

– Typical home value: $311,939

— 83.0% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +14.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.1%

– 10 year home value change: +50.3%

– Pictured: 5160 Riverwalk Dr, Kings Mills ($379,000, 4 bedrooms)

#45. 44264 (Cuyahoga Falls)

– Typical home value: $313,786

— 84.0% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.7%

– 5 year home value change: +32.0%

– 10 year home value change: +40.4%

– Pictured: 90 Salt Creek Run, Peninsula ($459,000, 3 bedrooms)

#44. 45203 (Cincinnati)

– Typical home value: $314,233

— 84.3% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

– 5 year home value change: +47.8%

– 10 year home value change: +66.4%

– Pictured: 433 Elizabeth St, Cincinnati ($419,900, 3 bedrooms)

#43. 45209 (Cincinnati)

– Typical home value: $316,620

— 85.7% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.0%

– 5 year home value change: +44.1%

– 10 year home value change: +71.3%

– Pictured: 3908 Edwards Rd Unit 7, Cincinnati ($639,900, 3 bedrooms)

#42. 44141 (Brecksville)

– Typical home value: $316,982

— 85.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +10.0%

– 5 year home value change: +30.3%

– 10 year home value change: +36.7%

– Pictured: 4122 Royalton Rd, Brecksville ($2.1 million, 3 bedrooms)

#41. 45370 (Spring Valley)

– Typical home value: $320,198

— 87.8% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: +50.4%

– Pictured: 3665 Middle Run Rd, Sugarcreek Township ($899,900, 6 bedrooms)

#40. 43085 (Worthington)

– Typical home value: $323,256

— 89.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +39.6%

– 10 year home value change: +69.0%

– Pictured: 5693 Olentangy Blvd, Worthington ($899,999, 3 bedrooms)

#39. 43209 (Bexley)

– Typical home value: $323,294

— 89.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +11.1%

– 5 year home value change: +47.4%

– 10 year home value change: +79.7%

– Pictured: 387 S Parkview Ave, Bexley ($2.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#38. 45066 (Springboro)

– Typical home value: $323,589

— 89.8% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +13.2%

– 5 year home value change: +39.2%

– 10 year home value change: +52.4%

– Pictured: 1525 S Main St, Springboro ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#37. 43215 (Columbus)

– Typical home value: $326,022

— 91.2% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +6.8%

– 5 year home value change: +27.2%

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 552 S Pearl St, Columbus ($1.5 million, 1 bedrooms)

#36. 43074 (Sunbury)

– Typical home value: $327,843

— 92.3% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +10.2%

– 5 year home value change: +37.4%

– 10 year home value change: +57.9%

– Pictured: 11950 Wildwood Ln, Sunbury ($1.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#35. 44280 (Valley City)

– Typical home value: $329,458

— 93.2% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +31.7%

– 10 year home value change: +56.0%

– Pictured: 650 W River Rd, Valley City ($999,100, 4 bedrooms)

#34. 44139 (Solon)

– Typical home value: $331,513

— 94.4% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.0%

– 5 year home value change: +24.9%

– 10 year home value change: +33.0%

– Pictured: 7580 Rollingbrook Trl, Solon ($2.4 million, 9 bedrooms)

#33. 43542 (Monclova)

– Typical home value: $333,611

— 95.7% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.8%

– 10 year home value change: +46.3%

– Pictured: 4012 Laplante Rd, Monclova ($817,900, 5 bedrooms)

#32. 44023 (Chagrin Falls)

– Typical home value: $337,098

— 97.7% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +6.2%

– 5 year home value change: +25.5%

– 10 year home value change: +35.6%

– Pictured: 11936 Ladue Trl, Chagrin Falls ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#31. 44011 (Avon)

– Typical home value: $337,227

— 97.8% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +24.8%

– 10 year home value change: +37.0%

– Pictured: 36412 Mills Rd, Avon ($1.9 million, 4 bedrooms)

#30. 43061 (Ostrander)

– Typical home value: $337,684

— 98.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +10.9%

– 5 year home value change: +39.0%

– 10 year home value change: +61.9%

– Pictured: 3829 Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander ($1.4 million, 3 bedrooms)

#29. 45040 (Mason)

– Typical home value: $340,825

— 99.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +11.4%

– 5 year home value change: +31.6%

– 10 year home value change: +47.4%

– Pictured: 8659 Coveview Ct, Deerfield Township ($2.3 million, 6 bedrooms)

#28. 44210 (Montrose-Ghent)

– Typical home value: $349,708

— 105.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +6.4%

– 5 year home value change: data not available

– 10 year home value change: data not available

– Pictured: 2146 16th St SW, Akron ($65,900, 2 bedrooms)

#27. 43456 (Put in Bay)

– Typical home value: $350,511

— 105.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.0%

– 5 year home value change: +26.8%

– 10 year home value change: +46.5%

– Pictured: 754 W Bayview Ave, Put in Bay ($995,000, 3 bedrooms)

#26. 45202 (Cincinnati)

– Typical home value: $350,840

— 105.8% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.6%

– 5 year home value change: +25.5%

– 10 year home value change: +51.9%

– Pictured: 2431 Riverside Dr Lot 10, Cincinnati ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#25. 44286 (Richfield)

– Typical home value: $351,467

— 106.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.2%

– 5 year home value change: +29.4%

– 10 year home value change: +35.3%

– Pictured: 5052 Stone Ridge Dr, Richfield ($999,900, 6 bedrooms)

#24. 43016 (Dublin)

– Typical home value: $352,182

— 106.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +34.2%

– 10 year home value change: +51.5%

– Pictured: 9289 Donatello Dr, Dublin ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#23. 43214 (Columbus)

– Typical home value: $353,169

— 107.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +11.1%

– 5 year home value change: +41.9%

– 10 year home value change: +74.8%

– Pictured: 2 W Royal Forest Blvd, Columbus ($699,000, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 43220 (Upper Arlington)

– Typical home value: $356,585

— 109.2% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +41.6%

– 10 year home value change: +66.1%

– Pictured: 5045 Squirrel Bnd, Columbus ($2.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 45226 (Cincinnati)

– Typical home value: $365,868

— 114.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +10.6%

– 5 year home value change: +29.8%

– 10 year home value change: +44.5%

– Pictured: 805 Tusculum Ave, Cincinnati ($2.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#20. 44233 (Hinckley)

– Typical home value: $370,760

— 117.5% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.4%

– 5 year home value change: +27.3%

– 10 year home value change: +46.0%

– Pictured: 600 Stony Hill Rd, Hinckley ($2.0 million, 3 bedrooms)

#19. 43035 (Columbus)

– Typical home value: $373,367

— 119.0% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.2%

– 5 year home value change: +27.2%

– 10 year home value change: +47.1%

– Pictured: 5776 Evans Farm Dr, Lewis Center ($1.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

#18. 43023 (Granville)

– Typical home value: $376,001

— 120.5% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +14.5%

– 10 year home value change: +31.5%

– Pictured: 1999 Loudon St, Granville ($1.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#17. 43064 (Plain City)

– Typical home value: $376,153

— 120.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.7%

– 5 year home value change: +39.3%

– 10 year home value change: +64.2%

– Pictured: 5765A W Wilson Rd, Plain City ($2.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#16. 43221 (Upper Arlington)

– Typical home value: $377,368

— 121.3% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +10.4%

– 5 year home value change: +38.3%

– 10 year home value change: +68.4%

– Pictured: 2252 Club Rd, Columbus ($2.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#15. 44236 (Hudson)

– Typical home value: $392,548

— 130.2% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +25.8%

– 10 year home value change: +40.2%

– Pictured: 333 Aurora St, Hudson ($1.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#14. 43082 (Westerville)

– Typical home value: $394,068

— 131.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +24.7%

– 10 year home value change: +42.9%

– Pictured: 5385 Medallion Dr E, Westerville ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#13. 45242 (Blue Ash)

– Typical home value: $399,815

— 134.5% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.9%

– 5 year home value change: +38.4%

– 10 year home value change: +65.8%

– Pictured: 3 Stone Snail Ln, Indian Hill ($2.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#12. 43212 (Grandview Heights)

– Typical home value: $401,963

— 135.8% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.1%

– 5 year home value change: +36.6%

– 10 year home value change: +79.4%

– Pictured: 2030 Aladdin Woods Ct, Columbus ($1.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#11. 43065 (Powell)

– Typical home value: $403,467

— 136.6% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.6%

– 5 year home value change: +25.4%

– 10 year home value change: +45.1%

– Pictured: 9035 Dublin Rd, Powell ($1.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#10. 44022 (Chagrin Falls)

– Typical home value: $404,308

— 137.1% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +6.5%

– 5 year home value change: +24.1%

– 10 year home value change: +34.4%

– Pictured: 115 Quail Ln, Hunting Valley ($3.7 million, 5 bedrooms)

#9. 43054 (New Albany)

– Typical home value: $423,100

— 148.2% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +9.3%

– 5 year home value change: +32.0%

– 10 year home value change: +52.7%

– Pictured: 5708 Babbitt Rd, New Albany ($3.0 million, 2 bedrooms)

#8. 43017 (Dublin)

– Typical home value: $424,290

— 148.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +7.9%

– 5 year home value change: +29.1%

– 10 year home value change: +49.5%

– Pictured: 8455 Dunsinane Dr, Dublin ($5.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 45249 (Montgomery)

– Typical home value: $427,881

— 151.0% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +11.0%

– 5 year home value change: +29.3%

– 10 year home value change: +44.6%

– Pictured: 25 Vintage Walk, Montgomery ($2.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#6. 43021 (Galena)

– Typical home value: $460,162

— 169.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +6.7%

– 5 year home value change: +23.5%

– 10 year home value change: +44.5%

– Pictured: 1693 S Galena Rd, Galena ($995,000, 2 bedrooms)

#5. 45208 (Cincinnati)

– Typical home value: $479,793

— 181.4% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +12.5%

– 5 year home value change: +32.6%

– 10 year home value change: +53.3%

– Pictured: 10 Grandin Ln, Cincinnati ($4.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#4. 44871 (Sandusky)

– Typical home value: $482,340

— 182.9% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +8.8%

– 5 year home value change: +9.0%

– 10 year home value change: +12.1%

– Pictured: Huron-Avery Rd, Huron ($349,900, 0 bedrooms)

#3. 44040 (Gates Mills)

– Typical home value: $526,285

— 208.7% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

– 5 year home value change: +14.9%

– 10 year home value change: +18.2%

– Pictured: 7900 Gray Eagle Chase, Gates Mills ($3.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#2. 45243 (Madeira)

– Typical home value: $551,407

— 223.4% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +13.1%

– 5 year home value change: +35.3%

– 10 year home value change: +52.4%

– Pictured: 5775 Drake Rd, Indian Hill ($6.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#1. 45174 (Terrace Park)

– Typical home value: $553,220

— 224.5% above typical home value in Ohio

– 1 year rent change: +11.9%

– 5 year home value change: +22.7%

– 10 year home value change: +46.3%

– Pictured: 716 Floral Ave, Terrace Park ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

