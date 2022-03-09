ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The cause of a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Zanesville has been determined.

NBC affiliate WHIZ reports that Zanesville Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Hobson said a dishtowel in a microwave caused the Jan. 6 fire that destroyed the Masonic Temple on North 4th Street.

“An occupant had taken a dish towel, heated it up in the microwave, moistened it first, put it in a microwave, but didn’t get it completely moistened. So, what happens when that’s in a microwave for a long period of time as up to three minutes the temperature rises in that rag and that rag becomes a combustible material. The rag was taken out of the microwave, thought it was cool, discarded it in a trash can, and unfortunately the trash can caught on fire,” Hobson said at a press conference Wednesday.

Hobson said one person has been charged with obstruction of official business and falsification, both misdemeanors, in connection with the fire, but Hobson was unable to release the suspect’s identity.

