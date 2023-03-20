COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — YWCA Columbus has announced its 38th Annual Women of Achievement luncheon, taking place on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

NBC4 is the media sponsor for the event that will celebrate six women, including NBC4 anchor Colleen Marshall, who have made outstanding contributions to their workplaces, communities, families, and the central Ohio region.

This year’s Women of Achievement are:

• Laurel Beatty Blunt – Ohio 10th District Court of Appeals

• Marilyn Brown – Marilyn Brown Consulting, LLC

• Chris Cozad – Alternative Auto Care

• Colleen Marshall – NBC4

• Patrice Palmer, DD, LSW, MW, CMHC – Chosen 4 Change

• Bettye J. Stull – Independent Art/Curation

“We are honored to present such an accomplished class to the community this year for Women of Achievement,” YWCA Columbus President and CEO Elizabeth C. Brown stated. “They represent a diverse range of ages, industries, and backgrounds, yet they’ve all advocated for change in big and small ways throughout their careers. They are the embodiment of what it means to be a true Woman of Achievement.”

In addition to the Women of Achievement, YWCA Columbus will also celebrate six Women on the Rise – women in the earlier stages of their careers who are already making a difference in their respective fields.

This year’s Women on the Rise are:

• Jasmine Ayres – Cohear

• Stephanie Cedeño, MPH – Besa

• Jona Hilario, PhD – OPAWL

• Jennifer McKenzie – Columbus Urban League

• Ruchelle Pride, M.S., CDE®, C.L.C – Franklin County, CASA

• Anna Sanyal – Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP

YWCA Columbus is offering passes for the event now at ywcacolumbus.org/WOA23.

“We’re looking forward to being back in person this year and recognizing all of these remarkable women,” said Brown. “Passes will sell out quickly, so we encourage everyone to save their seat soon!”

YWCA Columbus is an organization that promotes empowerment and inclusion by fostering dialogue and providing practical resources and education. It aims to initiate systematic social change that will create a Columbus of peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.