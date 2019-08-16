Your guide to the Columbus Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— On the banks of the Scioto Friday and Saturday dozens of food trucks will line up ready to serve Central Ohio some traditional as-well-as out of the ordinary street food.

Owner of Dave’s Caribbean Food Dave Cunningham is serving up Jamaican food on the eastern end of the Rich St. bridge. The Grove City man says what makes his dishes so good is the the seasoning that they let marinate the food for days before cooking.

“I’ve been [cooking] since I was a kid at home. My mom taught me,” Cunningham explained.

Vendor list:

100% Grass Fed Beef

Aloha Aina

Amish Country Donuts

A Taste of Nawln’s

Barroluco

Big Mouth Egg Rolls

Bistro De Mohr

Buckeye Donuts

Chicken Mac Truck

Chicky Chicky Waffle

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Cupzilla

Dave’s Caribbean Food

Donatos Street Pizza

Ena’s Outtaroad Food Truck

Fire Truck Pizza & Ice Cream

Glazed Churro Bar

Good & Tasty Barbecue

Graeter’s Ice Cream

Hai Poke

Havana Mia

Holy Taco

Island Noodles

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Johnson’s Real Ice Cream

Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill

Lacarne Italian Beef

Loops

Lyles Crepes

Mikey’s Late Nite Slice

Mixing Bowl Asian Grill

Momma Can Cook

Nandos Tacos & More

Nate’s Steamed Bagels

Nene’s Sweets

Niko’s Street Eats

OH! Burgers with OH! Chips

OH Pizza and Pretzels

Paddy Wagon

Phillips on Wheels

Phillybuster

Pierogi Joe’s

Pizza Cottage

Put it in Your Face Sandwich Art

Redwood Wagon

Rime Time

Savier Street Grill

Sazon Latin Street Food

Shrimp Lips Seafood

Smash Time

Streetpops

SWAT Food Truck

Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks

Tacomania

Taste of Holland

The Funky Truckeria

The Gaucho & The Gringa

The Meatball Mafia

The Sinwich

The Wicket Lobstah

Tortilla Street Food

Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Shack

Twisted Tacos

Yumii Kettle Corn

There are also two stages where you can watch live bands and DJs on Friday and Saturday.

Again this year, the festival is partnering with the Columbus Duck Race to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2018, the festival helped raise more than $44,000 for the Duck Race.

Entrance into the festival is free, but VIP and fast pass tickets are available to buy. CLICK HERE for more information.