Your guide to the Columbus Food Truck Festival

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— On the banks of the Scioto Friday and Saturday dozens of food trucks will line up ready to serve Central Ohio some traditional as-well-as out of the ordinary street food.
Owner of Dave’s Caribbean Food Dave Cunningham is serving up Jamaican food on the eastern end of the Rich St. bridge. The Grove City man says what makes his dishes so good is the the seasoning that they let marinate the food for days before cooking.
“I’ve been [cooking] since I was a kid at home. My mom taught me,” Cunningham explained.
PREVIOUS STORY: 2019 Columbus Food Truck Festival coming to Scioto Mile
Vendor list:
- 100% Grass Fed Beef
- Aloha Aina
- Amish Country Donuts
- A Taste of Nawln’s
- Barroluco
- Big Mouth Egg Rolls
- Bistro De Mohr
- Buckeye Donuts
- Chicken Mac Truck
- Chicky Chicky Waffle
- Cousin’s Maine Lobster
- Cupzilla
- Dave’s Caribbean Food
- Donatos Street Pizza
- Ena’s Outtaroad Food Truck
- Fire Truck Pizza & Ice Cream
- Glazed Churro Bar
- Good & Tasty Barbecue
- Graeter’s Ice Cream
- Hai Poke
- Havana Mia
- Holy Taco
- Island Noodles
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
- Johnson’s Real Ice Cream
- Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill
- Lacarne Italian Beef
- Loops
- Lyles Crepes
- Mikey’s Late Nite Slice
- Mixing Bowl Asian Grill
- Momma Can Cook
- Nandos Tacos & More
- Nate’s Steamed Bagels
- Nene’s Sweets
- Niko’s Street Eats
- OH! Burgers with OH! Chips
- OH Pizza and Pretzels
- Paddy Wagon
- Phillips on Wheels
- Phillybuster
- Pierogi Joe’s
- Pizza Cottage
- Put it in Your Face Sandwich Art
- Redwood Wagon
- Rime Time
- Savier Street Grill
- Sazon Latin Street Food
- Shrimp Lips Seafood
- Smash Time
- Streetpops
- SWAT Food Truck
- Sweet Tooth Ice Cream Trucks
- Tacomania
- Taste of Holland
- The Funky Truckeria
- The Gaucho & The Gringa
- The Meatball Mafia
- The Sinwich
- The Wicket Lobstah
- Tortilla Street Food
- Twinado Kitchen’s Jerk Shack
- Twisted Tacos
- Yumii Kettle Corn
There are also two stages where you can watch live bands and DJs on Friday and Saturday.
Again this year, the festival is partnering with the Columbus Duck Race to raise money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. In 2018, the festival helped raise more than $44,000 for the Duck Race.
Entrance into the festival is free, but VIP and fast pass tickets are available to buy. CLICK HERE for more information.