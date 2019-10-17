Your guide to the Circleville Pumpkin Show

Circleville, OH (WCMH)– Cooler, seasonal temperatures made their way into Central Ohio just in time for people to enjoy the Circleville Pumpkin Show. The more than 115 year old tradition is Oct. 16-19 this year.

Here are some things we recommend you do, see and eat during your visit.

Check out the giant pumpkins

Bob Liggett reclaimed his pumpkin king title when his grand champion pumpkin weighed in at 1,421.5 pounds Wednesday morning. Previous champion Mark Litz came in second with a 1,174.5 pound pumpkin, and Bob’s granddaughter Bella Liggett came in third. Her pumpkin weighed 1,130.5 pounds.

Dr. Liggett also owns the record for the largest pumpkin at the show set in 2014. It weighed a whopping 1,964 pounds!

Kristine Varkony is live at The Circleville Pumpkin Show at the pumpkin weigh in! Posted by NBC4 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Eat all of the pumpkin foods

Pumpkin Carmel Corn (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Buckeyes (E Main St.)

Pumpkin Pie – Homemade, Rainbow Girls/DeMolay (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Pie/Pumpkin Ice Cream Floats, Noon Rotary (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Ice Cream, Hand Dipped, Noon Rotary (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Waffles (N Court St.)

Pumpkin Pizza, Pumpkin Buckeye Bars, Heritage Nazarene (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Cream Puffs (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Bread/Pumpkin Chip Cookies, Church of the Brethren (E Main St.)

Pumpkin Burgers, Circleville Band Boosters (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Ice Cream/Deep Fried Pumpkin Pie, TGIF New Life Church (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Chili, Sunrise Rotary Booth (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Donuts (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Seeds (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Pie, Pumpkin Pulled Pork, Pumpkin Coney Dogs, Junior Women’s Booth (Court and Main St.)

Pumpkin Pancakes, Kiwanis Booth (Court and Main St.)

Pumpkin Burgers, Bread, Cake, Circleville Athletic Boosters (Court and Main St.)

Pumpkin Elephant Ears (Court and Main St.)

Pumpkin Cheesecake, Logan Elm Music Booster (Main and Pickaway St.)

Pumpkin Brownies (Main and Pickaway St.)

Pumpkin Taffy, Fudge, Brittle, and Butter Creams (East and West Main St.)

Pumpkin Pie /Pumpkin Corn Bread, Community UM Ch (Main and Pickaway St.)

Pumpkin Shredded Chicken, Emmanuel United Meth. Church (W Main St.)

Pumpkin Cookies, Pumpkin Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Pie, The Village Chapel Church (E Main St.)

Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino (E Main St.)

Pumpkin Pie Kettle Corn (Pinckney St.)

Pumpkin Coffee (Pinckney St.)

Pumpkin Button Dog Treats (E Main St.)

Pumpkin Truffles (Watt St.)

Pumpkin Chili Dogs, New Hope Christian Academy (S Court St.)

Pumpkin Cookies, Pumpkin Mocha, Pumpkin Spice Bubble Iced Tea, Frozen Pumpkin Spice Yogurt (W Main St.)

Support local growers & vendors

Local farmers have beautiful pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes for sale. Kline’s Farm Market and other local growers have the pumpkins sorted by type and color and will help you pick out pumpkins that fit your budget and taste.

On this beautiful fall weekend stop out to the market and get all your fall decorations Posted by Kline's Farm Market on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Local artists and crafters also have booths set up where you can buy fall-themed decor and art that lasts for more than one season, so you can enjoy for many years to come.

Find the best photo op

Some recommendations:

CLICK HERE for show map