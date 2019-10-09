Colleen Marshall celebrates 35 years at NBC4

Your guide to the central Ohio Democratic presidential primary debate

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Biggest Debate Ever

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH)– With 12 candidates on stage, the Otterbein University debate will be largest televised debate in United States history.

The following candidates have met the polling threshold for the Oct. 15 debate:

  1. Joe Biden
    former Vice President
  2. Sen. Cory Booker
    New Jersey
  3. Mayor Pete Buttigieg
    South Bend, Indiana
  4. Julián Castro
    former Obama housing secretary
  5. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
    Hawaii
  6. Sen. Kamala Harris
    California
  7. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
    Minnesota
  8. Beto O’Rourke
    former Texas congressman
  9. Sen. Bernie Sanders
    Vermont
  10. Tom Steyer
    activist, businessman
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
    Massachusetts
  12. Andrew Yang
    tech entrepreneur

PREVIOUS STORY: 12 candidates qualify for 4th Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University

Expect influx of traffic, people

Supporters of the democratic candidates as well as protesters are expected to flood uptown Westerville.

The city tells NBC4 they are not requiring permits to protest but rather have designated a “Free Speech” zone on Main St. between Knox and Center Streets. That zone is the only place where demonstrations will be permitted.

MORE: Westerville police chief issues warnings ahead of Democratic debate
MORE: School choice group among protestors set for Otterbein debate
MORE: Otterbein, Westerville preparing for Democratic debate

Parking will also be at a premium as several streets near and on campus will be shut down.

CLICK HERE to enlarge Westerville debate road closure map

CLICK HERE for more information on the city’s plan.

Where to watch

On the day of the debate, NBC4 will have team coverage during our usual news broadcasts leading up to the debate starting at 4 a.m. on NBC4 Today (4-7 a.m.), then on NBC4 Midday (11 a.m.-12 p.m.), First at 4 (4-4:30 p.m.), NBC4 at 5 (5-6 p.m.), NBC4 at 6 (6-6:30 p.m.), NBC4 at 7 (7-7:30 p.m.), and after on NBC4 at 11 (11-11:30 p.m.).

Following NBC4 at 7, NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will host an extended, commercial-free digital show from Otterbein University from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Our digital coverage will continue during the debate with live, interactive questions viewers can answer during the debate reacting to all of the action on the NBC4 app or NBC4i.com/join.

The debate airs from 8 to 11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com‘s homepage and NYTimes.com’s homepage.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools