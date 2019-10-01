Your guide to the 107th Ohio State Homecoming

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Buckeyes from all over the world return to Columbus this week to celebrate The Ohio State University’s 107th Homecoming.

There’s an extra buzz surrounding the 2019 celebrations as the 5-0 Buckeye football team is up against their first ranked opponent of the year, the (25) Spartans of Michigan State in prime time.

Here’s what you need to know if you’ll be in Columbus this weekend:

Blackout the ‘Shoe

Saturday is Ohio State’s first home night game since 2017. The athletic department announced the team will wear black uniforms and requests fans do the same. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

⚫️⬛️⚫️⬛️⚫️⬛️⚫️

The Bucks are Back in Black!@OhioStateFB hosts Sparty under the 💡lights💡 next Saturday (Oct. 5) in #TheShoe.



— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) September 29, 2019

Block O will also capitalize on the night game atmosphere. They are asking all students at the game to make sure their phones are with them and charge to participate in a light show.

“I know everyone is so excited for this night game,” said Block O membership director Katie Cleveland. “We were waiting for one last year. We didn’t get it. Everyone is so pumped. Its going to be crazy, especially the student section.”

I hope everyone is going to be wearing black and cheering on the Buckeyes. Sam King, Block O

Parade and Pep Rally

Friday, Oct. 4 the homecoming parade steps off in front of Ohio Stadium at 6 p.m. The parade route goes east on Woody Hayes Dr./Woodruff Ave. then south on College Rd. to the Ohio Union where the Pep Rally will be held.

The parade includes floats made by Ohio State student organizations (learn more about those below) as well as the homecoming candidates, cheerleaders, and TBDBITL.

— Student-Alumni Council (@OSUSAC) September 26, 2019

Float Building Competition

More than a dozen floats will roll through the homecoming parade route Friday evening. Thirteen of the more 60 student organizations in the parade will have handmade floats.

“Its definitely a really fun way for students to be creative. This year there’s a lot of tying into the 150th anniversary of Ohio State. A lot of student organizations put their mission statements [on their floats]. It’s a really fun way to share their story with campus,” explained Ohio Union Activities Board president Matthew Bonner.

For Buckeyes who can’t make it to the parade, the university says they will be streaming it live on Facebook, so they can watch.

Diverse Homecoming Court

Voting is underway to determine who will be the 2019 homecoming king and queen. Ohio State communications and media relations manager Dave Isaacs says the court is the most diverse the university has ever had.

Ohio State says court members are chosen based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State.

— Student Life at Ohio State (@StudentLifeOSU) September 26, 2019

