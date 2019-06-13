Your guide to Columbus Pride

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Navigating all of the events during Columbus Pride weekend is now much easier with the new Stonewall Columbus app.

On the app there’s a calendar of events for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including several new events.

CLICK HERE to download for Apple and Google.

Friday, June 14

“This year we have a trans march that will happen on Friday night, and it will start at the Ohio Statehouse at 7:30 [at night] and will go down to the riverfront,” explained Stonewall Columbus executive director AJ Casey. “We thought we’d have a couple hundred people come, but we have a couple thousand people coming to the march now.”

Stonewall Columbus describes it as “a true march, and not a parade. There are no sponsors and no corporations.”

The march to the riverfront will join Friday’s festival at Genoa and Bicentennial Parks which will already be in progress.

Friday’s festival starts at 4 p.m and goes until 11 p.m.

BreeTheRapper, Sean Carney Band, The RubiGirls, Honey and Blue Band, and Serayah will all be performing.

Also on Friday night happening at BrewDog in Franklinton is the Columbus Pride Tea Dance. The Tea Dance is “a nod to the 1950s and 60s when the LGBTQ population was chiefly living in secret. It was illegal for men to dance with other men, or women to dance with other women. It was also illegal for bars to knowingly sell alcohol to homosexuals. These afternoon tea dances were held in speakeasy fashion. In the event of a raid, gay men and lesbian women would quickly change partners to mixed-couples.” CLICK HERE for tickets.

Saturday, June 15

The biggest and most visual event of Columbus Pride steps off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday– the parade. Nina West is this year’s grand marshal.

NBC4 will also be there participating in the parade. Our float will be pulled by the Storm Team 4 Mobile Weather Lab.

NBC4 at 2018’s Columbus Pride Parade

“We have 12,000 people marching, and that’s up 50% from the 8,000 who were there last year,” said Casey. “This year we have over 100 floats– maybe over 150, because the number changes everyday.”

Stonewall Columbus estimates around a half million people will be there to enjoy what they call a family-friendly event.

After the parade steps off, the Pride Festival continues at the riverfront parks from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday’s performers include Donna Mogavero Band, Columbus Women’s Chorus, Capital Pride Band of Columbus, Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, Debby Holiday, and Steve Grand.

Sunday, June 16

Columbus Pride weekend celebrations wind down Sunday with the Columbus Pride Brunch at the Greater Columbus Convention Center and the annual Bat N’ Rouge softball game at Dodge Park.

Tickets to the brunch are no longer available, but the softball game is open to all with the gates opening at noon and the game starting at 3 p.m.

NBC4’s Monica Day is once again this year’s head judge. This 34 year tradition, hosted by the Columbus Lesbian and Gay Softball Association, has raised more than $500,000 for local and state charities. CLICK HERE for more information and directions to the field.