Young volunteers help provide thousands of lunches to shelters

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A group of young volunteers is helping fill a need during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Siblings Patrick and Aggie Barrington have been volunteering with Seeds of Caring, a nonprofit encouraging service and social action at a young age. Prior to the pandemic, the organization offered hands-on service projects and the family packed lunches for several area homeless shelters.

“Ever since the pandemic started, we’ve had to do it a bit different,” explained Aggie, 9.

The children noticed fewer people volunteering and dropping off donations at the shelters when the health crisis began.

“Going there and seeing how much they were in need of lunches really made our eyes open to see how much they needed our help,” said Patrick, 12.

The family worked with Seeds of Caring to develop a smaller-scale operation for safely packing and delivering bagged lunches from home. In the first week, with a group of family friends, the group packed around 100 meals. Many of the children color the brown paper bags and add stickers or messages.

“I hope they open them and are like, ‘Wow some kid must have worked hard and I’m really glad that I have this now,’” said Havyn Juday, age 8.

Tess Hunter, 8, added, “It brings a smile to probably their faces and to my face.”

Soon, the idea took off. Seeds of Caring added the project to its list of COVID-19 At Home Service Projects. In twelve weeks, at least 1,100 children have helped pack around 12,000 lunches.

“It’s mind-blowing to see how much we’ve made,” Patrick said.

Aggie added, “It’s just amazing and I hope that number can keep on climbing.”



