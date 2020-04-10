Teen shot walking dog in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen injured in the Linden area. 

Columbus police say they were called to St. Anne’s hospital at about 9:20 pm, Thursday on the report of a walk-in shooting victim. 

The 17-year-old victim told officers he was walking his dog in the area of Aberdeen and Perdue avenues when he was struck by gunfire. 

Police say the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective James France #2227 at 614- 645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at -614- 461-TIPS -8477.

