Young Buckeye fans’ view of The Rivalry

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Depending on when you were born, you may have a different take on the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry.

In the 116 all-time meetings, Michigan leads 58-50-6. But since the year 2000, Ohio State has won 15 of the matchups. 

The last time Michigan won was back in 2011, so a whole new generation of Buckeye fans have yet to see Ohio State lose to that team up North. 

So, what are their thoughts on the rivalry? Matt Barnes went to Mr. Walter’s second grade classroom at Greensview Elementary in Upper Arlington to see what the kids there had to say. 

