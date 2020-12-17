Yearly Ohio State campus crime report shows increase in rape, assault reports

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University released its latest annual crime report, showing an increase in reports of crime on or near the university’s campus.

The release of data covers crimes reported in 2019.

Because crimes are listed in the year they are reported, many rape cases involving Dr. Richard Strauss are included in this report, despite happening years ago.

Rape reports increased from 93 in 2018 to 118 in 2019 in instances unrelated to Strauss, according to the university. Instances of fondling decreased from 48 to 43. Ohio State says it continues its ongoing focus on educating faculty, staff and students on reporting incidents of sexual misconduct.

Aggravated assaults increased year over year from seven to 22. Burglaries decreased from 95 to 71

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools