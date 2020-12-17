Yearly Ohio State campus crime report shows increase in rape, assault reports

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University released its latest annual crime report, showing an increase in reports of crime on or near the university’s campus.

The release of data covers crimes reported in 2019.

Because crimes are listed in the year they are reported, many rape cases involving Dr. Richard Strauss are included in this report, despite happening years ago.

Rape reports increased from 93 in 2018 to 118 in 2019 in instances unrelated to Strauss, according to the university. Instances of fondling decreased from 48 to 43. Ohio State says it continues its ongoing focus on educating faculty, staff and students on reporting incidents of sexual misconduct.

Aggravated assaults increased year over year from seven to 22. Burglaries decreased from 95 to 71