COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–There’s a new charitable donation deduction for all taxpayers. This is for people whether they itemize or not. You can claim $300 if you are single and $600 if you are married, as long as you gave it to a qualified charity.

The next thing to consider is boosting your retirement plan whether that’s an IRA or a 401k.

Finally, estimate what your tax return will look like this year. Look at last year’s return and compare your income from then to now. This is a great way to determine if you may owe, get a refund, or break even.