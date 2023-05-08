COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead, and three others were injured after a two-car-crash due to a wrong-way driver on U.S. 40, west of Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 6:29 a.m. an unknown car turned east onto the westbound lanes of U.S. 40 at the intersection of Murnan Road in Prairie Township. The wrong-way vehicle caused a white 2005 Toyota Corolla to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, but the Toyota lost control and crossed the grass median into the eastbound lanes.

A black 2013 Chevrolet Impala heading eastbound struck the Toyota, knocking it on its side to the south of the road. Three passengers were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was listed in stable condition, the front seat passenger was listed as critical, and the rear seat passenger was pronounced dead at 7:16 a.m. The driver of the Impala was treated at the scene and reportedly not hospitalized.

The crash caused the closure of West Broad Street between Murnan and Amity roads. Deputies continue to investigate but do not yet have information on the wrong-way vehicle that caused the crash.

Anyone with information may contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation unit at 614-525-6113.