Wrong-way driver sends 3 to the hospital in southeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on U.S. 33 in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 4:51 a.m., Tuesday, police were called to the westbound lanes of U.S. 33, near I-270, on the report of a crash.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision with another vehicle.

One person was hospitalized in critical condition. Two other people were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

U.S. 33 westbound remains closed, and police are detouring drivers onto I-270. The eastbound lanes are open.

Police continue to investigate the crash.