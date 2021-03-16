Wrong way driver on I-270 used as St. Patrick’s Day cautionary tale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wrong-way driver on I-270 is the cautionary tale for Franklin County Sheriff’s Office St. Patrick’s Day campaign.

The impaired driver was travelling at 2:41 a. m. on I-270 south of Georgesville Road, Valentine’s Day this year, when a deputy spotted them.

The person pulled over and put their hands in the air and was arrested. FCSO used dash-cam video from the stop to caution drivers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

“Even pretty, emerald green adult beverages can get ugly,” FCSO said in a social media post. “Watch what happens when an impaired driver traveling the wrong way on I-270 blows by a deputy’s cruiser.

“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, plan a safe ride home before you leave the house. If you have a designated driver, buckle up, and report suspected impaired drivers. Please help the FCSO Deputies keep everyone safe on the road,” the post said.