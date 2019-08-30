Man indicted in Morrow County wrong-way crash that injured Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man accused of injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in a wrong-way crash in Morrow County was indicted on multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Michael Marchak Jr. was indicted Thursday, Aug. 22 on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a second-degree felony

One count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony

Operating a vehicle impaired, a first-degree misdemeanor

Driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips, Marchak and a person who had stopped to help were all injured in June after a crash on I-71 in Morrow County.

According to the OSHP, a call was received of a possible impaired driver in the area of milepost 155 on I-71 in late June. Phillips responded to the call and was struck head-on by another vehicle, being driven by Marchak traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Troopers say a vehicle Phillips was dispatched to investigate was the one being driven by Marchak.

Phillips was flown to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition. Marchak was taken to OhioHealth-MedCentral Hospital in critical condition. Kojo Tsiboe, 27, of Galloway, suffered a leg injury and was flown to a Columbus hospital.

Marchak was released from the hospital to home care, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

His first hearing in Morrow County on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 13, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.