COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-71 in north Columbus.

According to police, early Monday morning, a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-71 when it struck another vehicle near E. 17th Avenue.

Two people have been pronounced dead and at least one other person was taken to an area hospital.

I-71 southbound was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.