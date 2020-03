COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a wrong-way driver caused an accident on I-70 eastbound on the city’s east side Friday night, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash occurred on I-70 near U.S. 33 and James Road at approximately 9:50 p.m. Friday.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No further details are available at this time.