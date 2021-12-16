COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Nearly 12,000 veterans are interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus. On Saturday, Dec. 18, members of the Alpha Phi Alpha and Zeta Phi Beta will join other volunteers to honor these heroes.

The event is part of Wreaths Across America. Two fraternity brothers are among those being honored. Walter McCreary died at the age of 97, and was a graduate of the Tuskegee Institute and made his mark on history.

“I was reared by dad, by my hero, by an American hero, not a Black American hero, an American hero,” said his daughter Stephanie McCreary-Lynch who now lives in Virginia.

Her family moved to Columbus during the mid-1960s.

“He was a fighter pilot and he would tell us stories about when he got hit he couldn’t get the seatbelt-it was jammed,” she said.

Another man was Louis Fomby, he died at the age of 89. He served in the U.S. Army right in 1954 and retired in 1985.

“Louis Fomby always took pride in his career and his love for America or of America. He was a wonderful family man,” said his daughter Priscia Fomby.

Both family members are proud of their fathers’ lives and are glad they are being remembered.

“Just to keep the legacy alive and let people know we appreciate what they did and we’re thinking of them,” said Holmes.