WOW is selling its internet, TV service areas in Columbus, central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — WOW customers in central Ohio will soon have a new provider for their cable, internet and phone service.

The company, based in Denver, announced Wednesday that it is selling its Columbus and Cleveland service areas to Atlantic Broadband for $1.125 billion. In a separate transaction, WOW is selling service areas in Illinois, Indiana and Maryland to Astound Broadband for $661 million.

WOW customers in central Ohio will become customers of Atlantic Broadband. On its website, Atlantic advertises internet download speeds of 100 Mbps for $39.99 a month with no data caps. Internet plus TV service starts at $69.97.

Atlantic Broadband was founded in 2004 as a spinoff of Charter Communications and is a subsidiary of Cogeco, a Canadian company. Atlantic is based in Quincy, Massachusetts.

According to a news release from WOW, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.