Wounded soldier to be escorted to Ohio hometown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wounded soldier who was seriously injured while serving in Syria will be escorted back to his hometown in Ohio for the first time Saturday evening.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Kenton Stacy served as an Explosives Ordinance Technician and was seriously injured by an IED while clearing a hospital in Syria in November of 2017, according to Ray Schwabe, Ohio Patriot Guard District 5 Captain.





He will be escorted by the Ohio Patriot Guard, arriving at John Glenn International around 5:30 p.m. along with his wife and four children, Schwabe said.

He will then be escorted to his home town of Greenville with the assistance of Columbus Police and Ohio Highway Patrol.

There will be a Community Welcome Home at the town square upon arrival.