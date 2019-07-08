WOSU ‘Replay’ instrument drive kicks off on an upbeat note

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– In the first few hours of the 2019 “Replay” instrument drive, more than 20 people had dropped off used instruments at WOSU.

“This our third year of doing ‘Replay,'” said program directer for WOSU’s Classical 101 Cheryl Dring. “The first year we collected 300 instruments, which was mind-blowing. We had no idea what to expect.”

Kristine Varkony is live at WOSU Public Media for the Replay! instrument drive is going on!PREVIOUS STORY: https://nbc4i.co/2JpWuvv Posted by NBC4 on Monday, July 8, 2019

WOSU partners with CD 102 as well as Music Columbus for the drive that provides instruments for kids in Columbus City Schools’ music programs who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them.

“Everybody you talk to who is a musician or has ever studied music has some story to tell you about what an impact it has on their life, and so we really wanted to make that available to kids whose families maybe couldn’t afford an instrument, maybe couldn’t even afford to rent them an instrument,” Dring added.

There are two locations where people can drop off instruments: WOSU at 2400 Olentangy River Road and CD 102.5 at 1036 Front Street. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, at WOSU only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.