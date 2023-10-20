WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A wings restaurant has closed after the property was bought for more than $3 million by convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz.

Woody’s Wing House at 161 E. Campus View Boulevard shut its doors effective immediately on Monday after the site was purchased by Sheetz for $3,750,000 on Aug. 29, Franklin County auditor’s office records show. Rezoned last fall to house a gas station, the two-acre site was also home to a former Champps restaurant and began operating as a Woody’s location in 2018.

“After much deliberation, our ownership group has made the very difficult decision to close the doors of our flagship Worthington location,” Woody’s said on social media. “We hope to see Woody’s reborn in a new location in the future, so for now, it’s not goodbye — just see you later.”

Woody’s Wing House at 161 E. Campus Blvd. (Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager, confirmed to NBC4 the chain “is interested in building a new store at this site.”

Founded by the owner of J. Liu Restaurant and Bar in Dublin and Worthington, Jason Liu, Woody’s had expanded to two locations after opening at 1840 Hilliard-Rome Road in 2020. However, the Hilliard location closed in July 2022.

Now, the Pennsylvania-based gas station chain is adding to its dozens of locations planned for Ohio, with more than 670 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland.

Sheetz announced its expansion into central Ohio in 2019, with the first location open at 710 Sunbury Road in Delaware in April 2021 and thirteen additional locations open in the following months. Sheetz said they plan to open a dozen new stores annually in the Columbus area through 2025.

Last year, the competitive convenience store and gas station chain Wawa announced its expansion into three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for the number of stores by state to be announced this year.