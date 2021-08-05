Worthington schools will require facemasks for students in grades K-8

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Worthington schools will require all students in grades kindergarten through eight to wear a mask while inside.

The district announced its masking policy for the start of the school year Thursday. Students in ninth through 12th grades will be strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors.

Among staff, vaccinated members are encouraged to wear a mask, and unvaccinated members will be required to wear one.

Masks will be required on school buses, which is not district policy but a federal order.

