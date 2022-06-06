WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Worthington City Council is addressing gun violence.

City Council members are writing a letter to Ohio leaders to start the discussion.

Council said it modeled the letter after one sent in 2018 after another mass shooting inside of a school, urging state leaders to do something about gun legislation.

“Four years ago, after Parkland, City Council sent a similar letter and we believe here in Worthington that the public wants primarily effective, common-sense action at the statehouse and most specifically here at their city council,” said Council President David Robinson. “So we think saying something conveying that we believe action should be taken at the statehouse is something the public will support from their council.”

The city of Worthington is represented by state representatives Mike Duffey, a Republican; Beth Liston, a Democrat; and state senator Stephanie Kunze, a Republican.

The draft of the full letter is below.