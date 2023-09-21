WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school is closed on Thursday after police said a staff member received an electronic threat.

Worthington Kilbourne High School at 1499 Hard Road will be closed on Thursday due to an ongoing safety issue, according to a notification on the school’s website and social media pages.

“A staff member received a threat by means of electronic communication which identified the school,” said a spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police. “No further information is being provided as the threat is actively being investigated.”

Police investigating at Worthington Kilbourne High School. (NBC4 Photo/Delaney Ruth)