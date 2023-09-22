WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Worthington Kilbourne high school is closed due to a second threat in as many days this week.

According to Worthington City Schools, the high school will be closed Friday, “due to a threat”. A Worthington Schools spokesperson confirmed that today’s cancellation is based on a new threat to the school. No further communication has been issued by the school district.

Columbus police also confirmed that officers were dispatched to the high school but could not confirm additional details.

On Thursday the high school was closed after a staff member received an email that contained threats to “bomb and shoot up” the school, according to Superintendent Trent Bowers.