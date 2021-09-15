Worthington enacts indoor mask mandate

Worthington

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Worthington has joined Columbus, Bexley, and other central Ohio municipalities in mandating facemasks at indoor places to fight the surge in COVID-19 cases in Ohio and across the country.

The mandate starts Thursday, Sept. 16, and requires a face-covering to be worn at all “publicly accessible indoor locations,” according to the city’s announcement on Facebook.

The city stated the mandate is required for everyone regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Worthington City Council passed the mask mandate ordinance Sept. 13 and it will be in effect for six months or until it is rescinded by the city.

Worthington uses Columbus Public Health as its health agency and will be advised by Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts on a monthly basis. Roberts told city council she would recommend lifting the mandate if Franklin County experienced four straight weeks of moderate transmission of the virus as defined by the Centers for Disease Control. According to the CDC definition, moderate transmission (yellow) means there are less than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

For more on the mandate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Columbus Division of Police, FBI collaborating to investigate shooting death of teen at Bicentennial Park

UPDATE: Woman connects with one of the people with her dad on 9-11 after Ohio flight grounded

Updated Midday Forecast: Sept. 15, 2021

OSU announces new gameday protocols for Ohio Stadium after issues during Oregon game

Woman charged in July shooting that left man dead in south Franklinton

Sneak peek: Remodel tour $100k+ kitchens, home makeovers in Columbus

More Local News