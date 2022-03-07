WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Worthington City Council voted unanimously Monday to drop a citywide indoor mask mandate.

The repeal becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Worthington’s mandate was put into effect on Sept. 13, 2021.

Individual businesses can still require masks if they choose to do so. City Manager Matthew Greeson said masks would be optional for city facilities once the repeal goes into effect.

“If we interact with a customer who is wearing a mask and wants us to wear one, we certainly want to honor that,” he said.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts spoke at Monday’s council meeting, addressing some concerns about immunocompromised residents.

“If you live with someone or are around someone who is immunocompromised or if you yourself are immunocompromised, I would encourage you and CDC encourages those individuals to continue to wear a mask in indoor settings,” Roberts said.

Roberts also encouraged those who recently showed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus to also wear masks when out in public.

The city’s mandate was scheduled to expire on March 31 if council did not extend it.

“I just want to say thank you to the community,” Councilmember Rebecca Hermann said. “I think everybody stepped up and I think we all look forward to our new smiling faces.”