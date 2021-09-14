Worthington center offering telehealth services for students with disabilities

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Boundless, a center for health and human services, wants to make sure parents who need additional support get it.

The center is offering telehealth services and virtual learning.

According to Clinical Director Kristen Messer, when the pandemic forced Boundless to close its doors for two weeks, she saw the importance of making services easily accessible and adaptable.

“We had to find a way to serve our students,” Messer said. “You don’t want them to have time off from school, so we had to find something fast.”

She said the center had one advantage: students and staff were used to wearing masks, social distancing, and following proper hygiene as they have many kids and young adults with immune disorders.

“We had to think about keeping them separate, to make sure everyone was safe and healthy,” Messer said.

Telehealth visits can help parents and their kids focus on speech counseling, care coordination, and psychiatry appointments. Boundless’ online services can be used for homework help and can be used during in-person classes as well. The goal is to make everything accessible, even if there are challenges included right at home.

“We also had that one-on-one staff going into homes with them (during the pandemic),” Messer said. “Teaching parents how to do it with them. Helping with them through all of those steps or staying all day and helping them get online.”

Boundless says though right now it doesn’t have any telehealth visits available, they want to make sure others know they are always readily available to make accommodations.

For more information, click here.