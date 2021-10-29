WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four bank robbers who hit the PNC Bank, 6900 North High Street, on October 15, 2021 in the afternoon are thought to be on security camera footage, but have yet to be arrested.

The robbers got away in a small or mid-size red SUV, possibly a Honda, and left in an unknown direction on North High Street after stealing from the bank at gunpoint.





Four suspected robbers at the PNC bank in Worthington.

The Worthington Division of Police is asking for help identifying people in the photos in connection with the bank robbery, the police said in a news release.

The suspects all appear to be in their late teens to mid-20’s.

The day before the robbery, two individuals matching the description of two of the suspects came into the bank, looked around and asked about opening an account before leaving, police said.

Surveillance photos from the day prior to the robbery show the two individuals, who bank employees and police believe are the same as the gunman and other suspect seen in the “Nike Air” hoodie, the release concluded.

If you recognize these people of interest, or have any information about the robbery, please contact the Worthington Division of Police at 614-885-4463.