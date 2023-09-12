WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Volunteers in Worthington came together for the surprise of a lifetime for a young Worthington girl battling pediatric cancer.

Though there were some showers in central Ohio at Tuesday’s event, the builders didn’t let anything rain on 3-year-old Jamie’s parade.

Jamie is battling a brain tumor and rare form of pediatric cancer, and the volunteers made sure that her diagnosis doesn’t take away her ability to just be a child and play.

It’s all made possible through the Roc Solid Foundation, a non-profit created by a pediatric cancer survivor, with a mission of providing children fighting cancer with custom playsets.

Tuesday’s build was part of a 30-day national tour for Roc Solid organizers, where they’re surprising 30 kids with playsets for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers said while they can’t change what’s happening in the children’s day-to-day lives, they can change how they deal with it.

“We have 20 strangers here, dropping what they’re doing, saying ‘yes’ to something bigger than themselves,” Roc Solid Foundation builder and volunteer Hailey Russell said. “I think a lot of people think it takes a lot to change the world, and it really only takes a couple hours to change somebody’s world. And you’re going to see that today, play does defeat cancer, and you’re going to see what hope looks like.”

