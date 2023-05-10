WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Olentangy Local school buses crashed Wednesday afternoon, causing minor injuries.

The right lane of Interstate 270 westbound to U.S. Route 23 northbound was briefly blocked after two buses crashed on the exit ramp, according to a message Olentangy Local Schools sent to parents. Fourth grade students from Arrowhead Elementary were heading to Highbanks Metro Park when the buses collided.

First responders at the scene treated “minor injuries,” according to a Facebook post by the city of Worthington. Olentangy Local Schools confirmed one student is receiving “additional medical treatment.”

“The safety of our students and staff is always a priority,” the message to parents read. “We want to thank all emergency response personnel, the nine staff members on both buses, and our Olentangy Transportation team for their quick action and care to this situation. Administrators and school staff greeted the students as they returned to school to provide extra support as needed.”

The Ohio Department of Transportation cleared the crash from its traffic map around 2:12 p.m.