WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Ray Ray’s Hog Pit, a barbeque eatery featured on the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” is closing one of its central Ohio locations.

The walk-up food truck outside Worthington’s historic Flint Station bar at 225 Park Rd. welcomed patrons for the last time on Dec. 31, the chain wrote on social media. Known for hardwood smoked barbeque, Ray Ray’s Flint Station location opened in February of 2023 and marked the brand’s sixth central Ohio eatery.

“We’ve made memories and connections that will last for years to come,” Ray Ray’s said. “We are incredibly grateful for the entire Flint Station team for welcoming us with open arms and allowing us to serve the Flint community.”

Chef and owner James Anderson was featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2017, praised for his “succulent smoked offerings” at the “one-of-a-kind” barbecue truck. During the episode, Guy Fieri tried Ray Ray’s Mangalitsa Brat Burger and St. Louis Spare Ribs.

The brand operates five other central Ohio locations, including at Ace of Cups in Clintonville, Land-Grant Brewing in Franklinton, Nocterra Brewing in Powell and a drive-thru in Westerville. Ray Ray’s is also home to a dine-in location in Granville.

